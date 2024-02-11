'We’re not the same rural Ontario': L-K-M Liberal candidate calls out PCs

A by-election in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex has yet to be called, but the Liberal Party has kicked off its unofficial campaign.

A launch party took place for candidate Cathy Burghardt-Jesson in Lucan on Sunday afternoon.

She is the current mayor of Lucan-Biddulph and a three-time warden of Middlesex County.

Burghardt-Jesson welcomed new Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and supporters, who packed into a small restaurant.

Speaking with CTV News, Burghardt-Jesson stated she is running to force the hand of the governing PCs.

She said Premier Doug Ford has failed to recognize “The needs of small-town Ontario” on health care and infrastructure.

Ontario Liberal Party leader Bonnie Crombie talked with Lambton-Kent-Middlesex Liberal candidate Cathy Burghardt-Jesson in Lucan, Ont. on Feb. 11, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“We’re not the same rural Ontario that we were a few years ago,” Burghardt-Jesson said. “We are growing and thriving villages and towns that have different expectations. Property taxes can no longer sustain those things people are expecting. We need investment from the provincial government.”

Burghardt-Jesson pointed to the need for new or expanded wastewater facilities in multiple Middlesex County communities.

As she reflected on becoming a provincial candidate, she also shared her pride in extending her family legacy in politics.

Her late father, Jack Burghardt, was a Liberal MP, civic politician, united church minister, and, throughout the 1970s, a news anchor for CFPL-TV (CTV London).

“I wish he was here to see this. I know it would have thrilled him,” she concluded.

A by-election in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex must take place before the end of March.