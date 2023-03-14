'We’ll see you again soon': London, Ont. hopes to bring Olympic trials to the city after Brier's success
This past weekend the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier came to an end. But the success of the national sporting event has left its mark on the Forest City.
Brad Gushue and Team Canada are Canadian men’s curling champions after winning Sunday’s final. Gushue and his team from Newfoundland defeated Matt Dunstone and his team from Manitoba 7-5.
This is the fifth win for Gushue in the past seven years, making him the most decorated skip in Canadian history.
“It was a group of everyone coming together that made this event so successful,” said Peter Inch, vice-chair of hosting for the Tim Hortons Brier.
Inch applauded the work of the 400 volunteers who jumped at the opportunity to help out throughout the course of the Brier.
“They had smiles on their faces, they welcomed everyone to the city. If it weren’t for them the Brier wouldn't be here and they were the ones that made it successful,” said Inch.
The 2023 Tim Hortons Brier will be making a stop at London, Ont.'s Budweiser Gardens in March, with teams representing each Canadian province and territory. (Jenn Basa/ CTV News London) The 10-day event brought with it some of the country’s top curlers along with over 100,000 visitors, according to organizers.
“This time of year when you look at a Monday or Tuesday afternoon, in early March doesn't tend to be a very busy day and there were lines out the doors in some places, they couldn't keep up,” said Zanth Jarvis, director of sports tourism with Tourism London.
London Tourism officials said the Brier brought an economic boost between $10 and $15 million. But the economic impact has helped multiple sectors including hotels, restaurants, and local businesses.
“We’ve heard tremendous feedback from local businesses, establishments, and even curling Canada, when we talk about wanting to host future events they’re ready to come back," Jarvis added.
The Brier was a welcomed event for business owners who still have yet to see pre-pandemic numbers.
“We were busy," said Jim Davies, co-owner of JDee's Market Grill, located across from Budweiser Gardens. "We would be empty and the draw would get out and we’d be full in 15 minutes.”
Jake Higgs (second from right) skips Team Nunavut during the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Davies told CTV News London their sales were up 300 to 400 per cent over the last few weeks, thanks to tourists coming from the games.
“It definitely reminded us of the pre-pandemic days when you see lineups at all the vendors so having activities like this in the downtown," said Amy Shackleton, manager of the Covent Garden Market.
By hosting an event of this magnitude, the vice-chair hopes it will help the city attract more events in the future including the Olympic trials in 2025.
“I put a sign on the door where they walk to the ice saying, ‘965 days we’ll see you back,'" said Inch. "We’re going to hopefully put a bid for that, win that, and have them back here.”
Team Canada will now represent the country at the World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa from April 1 to 9.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
U.S. says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a 'brazen violation of international law,' causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the U.S. said.
Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims
Two U.S. health agencies have published a letter warning that 'misleading' claims Florida's surgeon general made about COVID-19 vaccines last month could be harmful to the public. In Canada, health-care professionals share their own concerns.
Conservative government would launch $44B lawsuit against big pharma: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he were to be elected prime minister he would launch a $44-billion lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies to account for what he calls their role in the opioid epidemic.
My statement stands, Supreme Court justice says of alleged 'unwanted touching'
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown is standing by his position that he did nothing wrong prior to an altercation in Arizona earlier this year that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
NASA Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death
The Webb Space Telescope has captured the rare and fleeting phase of a star on the cusp of death.
Canada can expect another hot summer, in line with climate change patterns: meteorologist
Canada is expected to have another hot summer, according to the Farmer's Almanac. A senior meteorologist with Environment Canada says that’s not surprising given the effects of climate change.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Arguments continue at Dellen Millard and Mark Smich appeal
Arguments at the Ontario Court of Appeal continue Tuesday as Dellen Millard and Mark Smich attempt to have their murder convictions overturned.
-
Kitchener townhouse fire displaces two people, unit considered a total loss
A fire that ripped through a townhouse in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon has left two people displaced.
Windsor
-
'It’s one of our busiest days!' Windsor bakeries and pizzerias celebrate math-based Pi Day
35 years after the first Pi Day was celebrated in San Francisco, many residents in Windsor, Ont. continued to recognize the math-based celebration. Pi Day pies were in demand at local bakeries and pizzerias where people lined up to indulge on March 14.
-
Windsor police nab suspect in series of break and enters
A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to a rash of break-ins at 13 local businesses.
-
Shorter hours, longer lines at Adventure Bay
Nobody enjoys waiting in line, but that was the case for some trying to get into Adventure Bay and for those already in there Tuesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
'This has destroyed my family,' Mother demands justice for son left for dead in Orillia street
Linda Malec's heartache is still raw over two years after her son, Derek Simmerson, was left for dead on a street in Orillia.
-
Youngest skier to ever join Canada's freestyle team is from Oro-Medonte
Oro-Medonte is home to one of Canada's rising stars in freestyle skiing, Charlie Beatty, who happens to be the youngest to join the national team at 14 years old.
-
Police praise quick-thinking senior for reporting attempted scam
Police say a suspicious Innisfil senior foiled a scammer's attempt to con him into handing over thousands, choosing to report the call instead.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder suspect finishes testimony, denies involvement in stabbing death
Tuesday afternoon, the Crown accused Robert Steven Wright of stabbing Renee Sweeney to death following a struggle inside the Adults Only Video store in January 1998.
-
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
-
Half Jesuit members accused of child sexual abuse tied to northern Ont.
Following an audit by the Roman Catholic Church, 27 Jesuits have been linked to complaints of child sexual abuse and 13 of them worked in northern Ontario. WARNING: This article contains information about allegations of sexual abuse against children by members of the church and may be upsetting to read.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
-
'I felt the need to do something:' Community steps up to help Overbrook fire victims
People across Ottawa and beyond are pitching in with donations to help the victims of a fire in Overbrook last month.
-
Police seek six suspects in filmed violent attack in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. are looking for six suspects after a serious assault in the city’s west end.
Toronto
-
Turf war between elderly Toronto man and city over fake grass rages on
The city is refusing to back down from a court battle with an elderly man over artificial grass.
-
This Toronto 28-year-old received a chunk of Amazon's $2B fund for her tech company
Amazon invested a portion of a $2-billion climate fund earlier this month in a company created by a 28-year-old Toronto scientist.
-
This program helps Ontario homebuyers with down payment in return for share of future profits
A new program helps homebuyers with their down payment in return for a share of future profits.
Montreal
-
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
-
Groups alleged to be operating as Chinese police station offer co-operation with RCMP
Two Quebec community groups that are under investigation for allegedly operating as secret police stations for the Chinese government say they want to co-operate with authorities.
-
Francois Legault and three opposition party leaders to visit Amqui on Thursday
Premier Francois Legault and the leaders of the three opposition parties will travel to Amqui on Thursday as a 'gesture of comfort.'
Atlantic
-
$140 million announced to help modernize N.S. Michelin plant to produce more tires for electric vehicles
Michelin says it plans to spend $140 million to modernize its plant in Bridgewater, N.S., to help meet the global demand for tires for electric vehicles.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Mother optimistic for useful recommendations at coroner's inquest into daughter's death inside N.B. psychiatric unit
A New Brunswick mother believes an ongoing coroner’s inquest examining how her daughter was able to take her own life within a hospital’s psychiatric unit is proceeding toward useful recommendations.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba finance officer among 21 arrested in drug trafficking investigation
Manitoba RCMP says they have arrested the head of a drug trafficking ring and a provincial finance officer as part of a long-term trafficking investigation.
-
Arrest made in shooting death of Winnipeg teen
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg police make arrest after car stolen with two kids inside
A 29-year-old woman has been charged following an incident that involved a car being stolen with two kids inside of it, a police chase, and multiple car crashes.
Calgary
-
Tourism boost expected as 'The Last of Us' highlights locations across Alberta
The first season of HBO's 'The Last of Us' aired its finale on March 12 and the show has been taking the world by storm since its premiere.
-
Ontario driver slapped with $991 fine for speeding past emergency vehicle
A driver from Ontario was handed a significant fine after they passed an RCMP officer who was stopped on a rural highway last month, nearly hitting them in the process.
-
'Frankly, we are exhausted': Alberta non-profits set out priorities ahead of provincial election
Alberta non-profit leaders gathered on Tuesday to unveil the sector's top priorities for the party that forms government in the upcoming provincial election.
Edmonton
-
Wife of self-proclaimed spiritual leader charged with sexual assault
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been arrested, police have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
Assault, not crash, behind man's death in north Edmonton: police
Police say a man found fatally injured in the driver's seat of a vehicle after a reported collision in Beverly over the weekend was actually assaulted.
-
Mischief charge pending against Juno Awards streaker: Edmonton police
Police in Edmonton say a charge is pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards. Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. approves $3.2-billion Cedar LNG project, announces new emissions rules
The B.C. government has granted environmental approval to another coastal LNG facility, while announcing new emissions rules for the industry.
-
Woman on mobility scooter grabbed, pulled toward woods: Coquitlam RCMP
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman on a mobility scooter was allegedly grabbed and pulled toward a wooded area of Coquitlam, B.C., last month.
-
Don’t buy animals from breeders in parking lots, BC SPCA warns amid investigation
A couple of cat breeders based in Surrey, B.C., are being investigated over allegations that they’re selling sick animals.