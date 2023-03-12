Team Gushue wins 2023 Brier

Brad Gushue, and Team Canada, are Canadian men’s curling champions after winning Sunday’s final at the Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont.

Gushue and his team from St. Johns Newfoundland, defeated Matt Dunstone and his team from Manitoba 7-5.

This is the fifth win for Gushue in the past seven years, making him the most decorated skip in Canadian history.

Gushue now passes skips Ernie Richardson, Randy Ferbey, Kevin Martin, and Kevin Koe for the most wins.

Team Canada will now represent the country at the World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa from April 1-9.