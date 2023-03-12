Team Gushue wins 2023 Brier

Team Canada, Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker, are the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier champions. (Source: Curling Canada/Twitter) Team Canada, Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker, are the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier champions. (Source: Curling Canada/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win as Oscars get underway

In one of the night's first awards, Ke Huy Quan, the former child star, capped his extraordinary comeback with the Oscar for best supporting actor. Quan, beloved for his roles as Short Round in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' and Data in 'Goonies,' had all but given up acting before being cast in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'

Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver