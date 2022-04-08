'We are seeing an uptick': TVDSB battling staffing absences as schools close
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) closed two of its school in London, Ont. Friday amid staffing issues.
The one day closures impact Lambeth and Sir Issac Brock Public Schools and were shut down to in-person learning.
At the latter, a Thursday night email to parents wasn’t caught by Elizabeth Are.
She was surprised when told by CTV News that her daughter, Comfort, would not have classes Friday. “What? Really? Nobody told me. Is it because of COVID?”
Elizabeth Are (right) and her daughter Comfort Are are seen outside Sir Issac Brock Public School in London, Ont. (Sean Irvine CTV News)
While a TVDSB news release does not specify COVID-19 as the reason for the closures, associate director of education Jeff Pratt concedes the virus is broadly impacting the school system. “Can’t link it directly to COVID, but certainly that is a part of, what is driving these absences.”
Pratt says the sick list for staff and students is growing. It is a worry acknowledged in a tweet by the board’s chair, Lori-Ann Pizzolato, who stated 400 daily staff absences are “not sustainable”. “We are seeing an uptick, especially in the last week or two, of absences,” says Pratt.
TVDSB associate director of education Jeff Pratt on April 8, 2022.
To keep most schools open, the board is placing administrators along with student and retired teachers in schools.They’re also making a plea to parents and staff. “We are strongly encouraging our staff and students to continue wearing masks, even though we realize our provincial government has made them optional now,” says Pratt.
Back at Sir Issac Brock, there is some sympathy for the ongoing effort to keep schools open.
Still, Kerry Wareham missed the memo to stay home and tried to drop off his grandson Mason at school.
But as they turned around and headed home, he shared his own observation of how prevalent the virus is again. “Actually my other grandson is home quarantining with his family, so I’m not surprised. It’s going around the school quite a bit where he is, half of his class had it.”
And as Elizabeth and Comfort returned home they to conceded some understanding for the closure, even though it fell on a day Comfort was really looking forward to school.
“We we’re going to have popcorn today,” she stated with a frown.
