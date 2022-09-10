Water slides at East Park are not being decommissioned

It's the end of an era at East Park as people lined up for one last ride on the historic waterslides, Saturday.

The "Bullet" and "Caterpillar" water slides date back to the former Wally World Park in South London before moving to East Park.

The original fiberglass will be taken apart once the park closes for the winter, and maintenance will begin replacing the slides with more modern material.

"They will continue to operate but the actual fiberglass is going to be retired and we'll get brand new fiberglass to replace them, so hopefully a slightly smoother ride, a bit more colour and an updated look," said Alon Shatil, owner of the park.

There was confusion on whether the slides were being decommissioned.