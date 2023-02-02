WATCH: Willie predicts an early spring

Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring!

The groundhog in South Bruce Peninsula didn't see his shadow at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, meaning spring is on the way.

The prognosticating rodent is once again white-furred as per local legend, after the famous rodent died in 2021 and the town brought in an "understudy'' with a more traditional brown hue last year while it searched for a replacement.

Shubenacadie Sam, Nova Scotia's most famous groundhog, apparently saw her shadow this morning as she emerged from a snow-covered enclosure at a wildlife park north of Halifax.