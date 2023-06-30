Wallacetown, Ont. family escapes house fire, damage estimated at $200K

A woman and children had to scramble to safety after fire severely damaged a home in Wallacetown Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said when they arrived, flames covered a large part of the home on Talbot Line, near Pierce Street in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.

Dutton-Dunwich firefighters arrived shortly after 1 p.m. and were supported by crews from the Southwold Fire Department and the West Elgin Fire Department.

It's believed the fire started on the deck area at the rear of the home and travelled through the walls and into the roof structure.

The woman and an undetermined number of children and a family dog all escaped safely before emergency responders arrived.

Dutton-Dunwich Fire Chief Colin Shewell said damage is estimated at approximately $200,000.

"Fortunately here we were able to establish a water source at a hydrant quite quickly. Unlike a fire out in the country, we were able to knock the fire down quickly,” he said. “Today's a very hot and humid day. We have rehab set up and crews are taking turns doing our overhaul operations."

Shewell said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.