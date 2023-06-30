Wallacetown, Ont. family escapes house fire, damage estimated at $200K

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a home on Talbot Line in Dutton, Ont. on June 30, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Fire crews tackled a blaze at a home on Talbot Line in Dutton, Ont. on June 30, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver