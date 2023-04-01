Virtue and Moir help celebrate Ilderton Skating Club's 50th anniversary

Olympic figure skating champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir visited their home skating club on Saturday as it celebrates a major milestone.

The Ilderton Skating Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with ice shows from April 1-2.

"We are here as fans for the young athletes," said Moir, just as the show was about to begin.

"This is the end of their season. They get to show their family what they've been working on. We hope they soak up every moment," he said.

Being back in their hometowns, Virtue said she was going through her photo albums Saturday morning, reflecting on her memories in Ilderton.

"There are so many extraordinary memories but more importantly there's such a strong sense of community," she said.

"I drive into Ilderton, I come into this rink and I really get a sense of what Ilderton is all about."

Their skating career began at the Ilderton club after their coach Carol Moir paired them to compete in the Western Ontario development program.

The dynamic duo are now eight-time Canadian National Champions and have been skating together since 1997.

The club itself started back in 1973, said Jay Loosley, president of the Ilderton Skating Club.

"I think what makes Ilderton unique is the coaches. We have an amazing coaching staff running out of three arenas," said Loosley.

This weekend’s ice shows will consist of several numbers from the past 50 years.