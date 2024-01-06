Vigil held for Corunna woman found dead on New Year's Eve 2020

A vigil is being held Saturday evening at City Hall in Sarnia to remember Cheryl VanHuizen.

CTV News London reported the 51-year-old Corruna resident was found deceased in her home on Riverside Drive on Dec. 31, 2020.

Her common-law husband, who was also 51 years old at the time, was charged in connection with her death. A jury found him not guilty.

The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a walk with candles and lights to George Street, down Front Street, down Derby Lane and back to Christina, according to a post on Facebook.

A band is playing at the Sarnia Legion at 7:30 p.m. for anyone who stays after the walk.