    • Vigil held for Corunna woman found dead on New Year's Eve 2020

    A candlelight vigil in memory of Cheryl VanHuizen is taking place on January 6, 2024 (Source: Susan Sitlington) A candlelight vigil in memory of Cheryl VanHuizen is taking place on January 6, 2024 (Source: Susan Sitlington)

    A vigil is being held Saturday evening at City Hall in Sarnia to remember Cheryl VanHuizen.

    CTV News London reported the 51-year-old Corruna resident was found deceased in her home on Riverside Drive on Dec. 31, 2020.

    Her common-law husband, who was also 51 years old at the time, was charged in connection with her death. A jury found him not guilty.

    The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a walk with candles and lights to George Street, down Front Street, down Derby Lane and back to Christina, according to a post on Facebook

    A band is playing at the Sarnia Legion at 7:30 p.m. for anyone who stays after the walk.

