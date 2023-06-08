Victim transported to hospital after stabbing, 18-year-old man facing charges

A Hanover, Ont. man is left with life-altering injuries after being stabbed following an overnight dispute, Hanover’s chief of police said on Twitter.

According to Hanover Police Service Chief of Police Christopher Knoll on Twitter, police investigated an overnight stabbing incident.

Knoll said a 30-year-old man from Hanover was airlifted to a trauma centre in London in serious but stable condition. Knoll added that the victim “has non life-threatening but life-altering injuries.”

As a result of the incident, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.

Knoll said the victim and the accused were known to each other, and were involved in an argument before the stabbing occurred.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.

Knoll said a knife was recovered by police along with other evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover police or Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers.