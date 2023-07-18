Victim reads emotional statement at sexual assault trial of former Komoka, Ont. restaurant owner

One of three victims took the stand in a London courtroom on Tuesday morning as she read an emotional victim impact statement.

“I’m constantly getting flashbacks of the assault,” the victim said, and explained how she now suffers from migraines, anxiety attacks and nightmares since the sexual assaults occurred.

Vasilios “Bill” Kourtesis, 65, faced three counts of sexual assault involving three victims dating back to 2004. Kourtesis had pleaded not guilty to all of the counts.

He was originally charged in July 2020 after sexually assaulting female employees at his Country Hearth Family Restaurant in Komoka.

Further proceedings were delayed for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crown Prosecutor Andrea Mason is seeking a sentence of four years in prison for Kourtesis. She also suggested a DNA order, a Section 109 order for 10 years, a non-communication order for all three victims and a no-contact order for several witnesses.

Additionally, Mason is seeking a SOIRA order for 20 years, referring to the Sex Offender Information Registration Act which came into effect in 2004.

“He would continue to cover my mouth and say ‘It’s okay,’” the victim said in her statement.

When she told the court why she decided to speak in court, the victim said, “I have always been told to fight for what is just,” while her family and Kourtesis’ family sat in the room.

The other two victims declined to read a victim impact statement.

During sentencing submissions, Mason pointed to several aggravating factors including Kourtesis’ authority over the three victims over several years as their boss, “which shows a pattern of predatory sexual misconduct,” she said.

Mason added that Kourtesis “exhibited grooming and controlling behaviour,” and stated that he kept a tip jar for one of the victim’s in his office which would force her to go into the office, as an example.

Mason had also said Kourtesis would tell employees to send her to his office in the restaurant and would carry her in for the purpose of assaulting her.

During her impact statement, one of the victims spoke in detail about the sexual assaults, and said that Kourtesis would grope her and pin her down in his office before assaulting her.

“The accused does not display any remorse for his actions,” the Crown said. “He maintains his innocence and engaged in victim blaming.”

Ron Ellis, Kourtesis’ defence attorney, proposed a sentence of one year in prison with three years of probation, stating that the former restaurant owner is a first-time offender.

Ellis asked Superior Court Justice Ian Leach to consider a conditional discharge on count two and to consider an absolute discharge on count three. He believed an absolute discharge would be appropriate for count three because the victim was given massages by Kourtesis, and she told him to stop but he did not, Ellis said.

“There is no particular grooming here other than the increase in sexual contact,” the defence said.

The jury’s verdict found that the massages were in sexual nature.

“He respectfully disagrees with the jury’s decision and maintains his innocence,” said Ellis who read statements from Kourtesis’ wife, his family, friends and parents of employees who previously worked at the restaurant describing him as respectful and “like family.”

Ellis pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the charges and Kourtesis’ several health issues leading to the closure of the business.

Kourtesis chose not to say anything to the court.