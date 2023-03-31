Victim of Sarnia shooting in 'stable' condition

The victim of a shooting in Sarnia is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of March 24 in the area of Proctor Street and Talfourd Street.

As first reported, when officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman “suffering from an obvious gunshot wound,” and she was taken to a London hospital.

Anyone with information, security cameras or dash am video is asked to contact Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.