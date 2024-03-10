'Very kind-hearted man': Neighbours describe man who passed away in overnight fire in London, Ont.

Neighbours are remembering a man who died in an overnight fire on Becher Street in London, Ont.

“Jeremy was a very kind-hearted man, a very talented jeweler and he loved his dog,” says a next door neighbor who wished not to be identified when describing the man she says would be in his 40’s.

She added that his dog got out safely and is with a friend.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze on Becher Street off Wharncliffe Road at 10:55 p.m. on Saturday. Crews responded to a fire on Becher Street in London, Ont., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)

Sunday morning, London Police Service (LPS) detectives, LPS Forensic investigators, the London Fire Department and an investigator from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal were all on scene at the six-unit home at 33 Becher St. A London Police Service forensic photographer takes a photo of the home after a fatal fire at 33 Becher St. in London, Ont., on Sunday March. 10, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“Flames had engulfed the entire top of the building and firefighters were doing an amazing job of brining the crane overtop and fighting the fire from both sides,” says neighbour Darryl Ayles who captured the blaze on video.

“Plumes of smoke were coming straight from the top of the building. The flames were getting so high in the air, and it would dampen but they would come right back up.”

Ayles says residents from the street had congregated as they were worried and concerned.

“It was baked in panic and fear, but we all had each other which was nice”

CTV News London is awaiting interviews and more information from London Fire and London Police.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. More details to come.