Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre unveiled in London, Ont.

The Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre has officially been unveiled in London, Ont.

As announced in November, the $20-million gift was left to the London Health Sciences Foundation from the late Archie and Irene Verspeeten.

“We are immensely honoured to see how our parents' legacy will inspire future generations to embody their spirit of generosity and resilience,” said Dennis Verspeeten, son of Archie and Irene. “Dad understood this donation wouldn't single-handedly eradicate cancer, but he believed it could win a couple battles and maybe contribute to the larger war. His greatest wish was for no other family to have to endure the loss we have experienced because of this disease.”

Dennis Verspeeten speaks on behalf of his family at the Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre. April 29, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The gift includes

$10 million for improving patient care

$5 million to establish the Verspeeten Chair in Translational Cancer Research

$3 million to enhance the Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre

$2 million to support Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology fellowships to attract the next generation of specialists

"Today marks the beginning of the total reimagining of the London Regional Cancer Program as it is renamed the Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre," said President & CEO of LHSF John. H MacFarlane. “The Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre will ensure we continue pushing the boundaries of cancer care at London Health Sciences Centre, setting new standards for others to follow. This is only made possible by the generosity of selfless donors, like Archie and Irene.”

The contribution still stands as the largest single donation in the history of healthcare foundation contributions in southwestern Ontario.