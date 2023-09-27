Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 14
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Wednesday with cross examination of London Police Service Const. Sarah Cochrane.
Here’s what you need to know before Tuesday.
WHAT HAPPENED ON TUESDAY?
Cochrane told the jury Veltman was “smiling and looking around” during his arrest and escort to headquarters on June 6, 2021.
“He didn’t seem upset,” Cochrane testified.
She also told the jury Veltman was initially arrested for dangerous driving, but the charges were upgraded as the investigation unfolded.
By the time she escorted him to headquarters, Cochrane told the jury she had charged him with attempted and then first-degree murder.
Cochrane also testified she gave Veltman his ‘primary caution’ after the attempted and first-degree murder charges were laid against him at the scene.
The jury also learned the colour of the pickup truck is actually dark blue, as opposed to black as previously indicated by lawyers.
This came from a still image taken by forensic identification officers and a spare key found in Veltman’s apartment.
The jury also watched seven short surveillance videos from cameras inside Veltman’s downtown London apartment the day of the attack.
The jury saw the physical copy of a lined piece of paper with hand-written speeds and percentages on it. It too was seized from Veltman’s apartment.
WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON WEDNESDAY?
Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks will begin his cross-examination of Const. Cochrane.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly intentionally struck five members of the Afzaal family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate-motivated attack.
Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and defence.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 911 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK THREE
During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Veltman. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
