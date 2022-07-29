Vehicle travelling on city sidewalk

A strange and dangerous incident in London, Ont. was caught on camera on Monday night.

Liam Bullen was driving down Commissioners Road with friends around midnight when they saw an SUV driving on the sidewalk beside them.

“I don’t think this is something I’ve seen anywhere before, it was a pretty crazy thing to see especially because on the way back I was looking at all the sidewalks and very few are wide enough for a car to drive on,” Bullen told CTV News.

The vehicle, going roughly 50 km/h eventually stopped with the red light at the intersection of Commissioners Road and Frotenac Road, before making a right hand turn back onto the actual road.

Luckily no pedestrians were on the sidewalk at the time and as far as we know, no one was injured.