

Scott Miller, CTV London





Seventy-seven Ontario municipalities have opted out of hosting stores that sell cannabis. That’s less than 20 per cent of the province’s municipal governments.

Places like Bayfield, Wingham, Ingersoll, Tobermory, Erin, Fergus and Elora will not have pot shops.

The deputy mayor of the Municipality of Bluewater, Jim Ferguson says his council voted against cannabis stores primarily due to concerns over the unknown costs associated with policing that may arise from cannabis.

In the Township of North Huron, councillors raised moral concerns about allowing cannabis to be sold in the community.

North Huron Reeve Bernie Bailey says, "Council worried about the potential breakdown in the moral fibre of the community. We’ve all seen what things like alcohol can do to people. We didn’t want to be the ones that might allow that to happen to someone else.”

