Vaccination clinic at Earl Nichols now open for walk-ins

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has announced that appointments are no longer needed to get vaccinated at the Earl Nichols COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic.

That means anyone five years of age and older who needs a first, second or booster dose can walk in to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“...You can now walk into the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre before 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, to get your shot,” said Mary Lou Albanese, director of Environmental Health and Infectious Diseases with the health unit, in a statement.

“It is critical that five to 11-year-olds get vaccinated. With the ongoing COVID-19 transmission we’re seeing, having our children receive the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most important steps we can take to protect them and our community.”

The clinic at 799 Homeview Road in London is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Walk-ins must arrive at least an hour before closing so staff can ensure vaccine vials are used fully.