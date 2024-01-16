Untold tales of WWII heroines hits stage at Grand Theatre

The latest production at the Grand Theatre in London, Ont. delves in the efforts of a secret team of women during the Second World War.

The Invisible Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare captures a spot in history that is often overlooked. The musical follows a group of women who fought as special agents behind enemy lines during World War II.

“Most of the stories we hear about women during World War II was about the work they were doing at home in factories, but there were a number of them who were actually fighting,” said Jonathan Christensen, the production’s writer, director and composer.

Kaylee Harwood, who grew up in London, plays the part of Jacqueline Kovacs, one of the women who leads the fight.

“Our leader who assembles the team brings together these six female civilians who learn to fight to blow up bridges and factories and tunnels,” said Harwood. “This is a high octane, fast paced production.”

The musical is on now at the main stage of the Grand Theatre until Feb. 3.

Christenson added, “This piece is an invitation to let us consider what we really believe in and what we would be able to do to defend those beliefs.”