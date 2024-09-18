UNIFOR and GM reach tentative deal in Ingersoll

LONDON
    A tentative agreement has been reached between Unifor and workers at CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll.

    Details of the tentative agreement will be released to union members first at a ratification meeting scheduled to take place Sunday.

    More than 1,100 union members work at the CAMI Assembly plant and currently build the Chevrolet BrightDrop EV 600 and EV 400. Approximately 200 union members work at the GM Battery Assembly facility to assemble Ultium battery modules.

    Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

