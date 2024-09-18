UNIFOR and GM reach tentative deal in Ingersoll

A tentative agreement has been reached between Unifor and workers at CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll.

Details of the tentative agreement will be released to union members first at a ratification meeting scheduled to take place Sunday.

More than 1,100 union members work at the CAMI Assembly plant and currently build the Chevrolet BrightDrop EV 600 and EV 400. Approximately 200 union members work at the GM Battery Assembly facility to assemble Ultium battery modules.

