Two suspects in custody for 2023 east end shooting, one suspect outstanding: London police
Nearly one year after a shooting in east London, Ont. sent one person to hospital, police have laid charges against three men from Hamilton and Brantford for their alleged involvement.
As previously reported by CTV News London, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2023 police received a 9-1-1 call in relation to a “possible shooting” at a residence on Langmuir Avenue.
Upon arrival, police located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect vehicle had fled the scene prior to police arrival.
In an update from police on Thursday, the Major Crime Section has laid charges in relation to the shooting.
London police are investigating after a possible shooting incident on Langmuir Avenue in London, Ont. on Feb. 21, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old man of Brantford, a 45-year-old man of Hamilton, and a 23-year-old man of Brantford have been jointly charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences:
- Aggravated assault
- Armed robbery
- Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence
- Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm/etc.
- Disguise with intent
The 29-year-old year old suspect has additionally been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.
Police said the 29-year-old suspect and the 45-year-old suspect are currently in custody on unrelated matters. However, the 23-year-old suspect from Brantford, identified as Hayden Denton, has not been located, and therefore police are appealing to members of the public in locating him.
Denton is described as male, white, approximately 6’0”, with dirty blond/brown hair and brown eyes. A photo of the suspect is not available at this time.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident or the whereabouts of the wanted suspect is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
