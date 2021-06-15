LONDON, ONT. -- Two people were pulled from Lake Erie suffering from hypothermia after they fell off their personal watercraft Sunday evening near Turkey Point.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday the two individuals left Turkey Point and headed out on the lake.

When they did not return a concerned family member called 9-1-1 and an extensive search was launched.

The OPP Norfolk County Marine Unit along with the Canadian Coast Guard and Norfolk County Paramedic Services all assisted with the search.

Around 9:45 p.m. both individuals were found floating in the water about 2 kilometres away from Pottawhawk Island which is near Long Point.

Both individuals were taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia.

Following this incident the Norfolk County OPP are encouraging everyone that may be venturing out onto the water to carry all necessary safety equipment and a charged cellular phone in case they find themselves involved in a situation.