Two pedestrians struck in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians.
Officers responded to a call Wednesday morning that two pedestrians has been struck in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.
Roads in the area were closed during the investigation and the victims were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
