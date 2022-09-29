Two Londoners facing charges after guns, drugs and ammunition seized: London police

A man and woman from London are facing a slew of criminal charges following the execution of a search warrant in southeast London.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), the Guns and Gangs Section, with assistance from the Emergency Response and Canine Units executed a search warrant at an address on Vermont Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police say the following items were seized during the search:

Bolt action .22 sawed off shotgun with pistol grip

Replica .38 revolver

19 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

Four (4) rounds of .223 calibre ammunition

43 grams of suspected cocaine, value $4,300

One (1) gram of suspected heroin, value $250

$345.00 in cash

One (1) magazine for a .45 calibre firearm

As a result of the investigation, two individuals from London, a 62-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been jointly charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of a Schedule I substance

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

The male suspect is also charged with three counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

The female suspect is also charged with breach of probation.

Both of the accused are expected to appear in London court on Thursday in relation to the charges.