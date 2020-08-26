LONDON, ONT -- Former London civic candidate Randy Warden is facing a charge of failing to identify himself on election campaign advertising under the Municipal Elections Act.

Along with Warden, OPP announced Wednesday that Barry Phillips, a volunteer with Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen’s 2018 municipal campaign, is charged with failing to register as a third-party advertiser.

OPP say in August of 2019, they received a request for assistance from the London Police Service in relation to allegations of third-party advertising violations in the 2018 civic election.

The OPP Anti-Rackets Branch investigated and say both charges are under the Municipal Elections Act.

Both men were clients of political consulting firm Blackridge Strategy.

Phillips, 56, told CTV News he paid Blackridge more than $1,000 of his own money for a website disparaging former councillor Viriginia Ridley. Ridley lost to Van Meerbergen in the last municipal election. Van Meerbergen is not facing any charges.

Warden, 60, ran against Coun. Maureen Cassidy, but lost. Warden has said that he was not involved in a fake website about Cassidy that surfaced during the campaign. He did admit that "agents or volunteers" had a role, however, and said he accepted "full ownership."

Blackridge issued this statement Monday: "We were not aware of this development and learned about it through CTV. We won't comment on a matter that's before the courts and look forward to this matter being resolved."