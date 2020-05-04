LONDON, ONT -- class="MsoNormal"> A woman and a young man have died following separate collisions involving motorcycles in less than 12 hours in city limits.

According to London police, the first collision occurred Sunday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at Dingman Drive and Highbury Avenue.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries; she later succumbed to those injuries.

The second collision occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, not long after midnight.

Police responded to a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 12:45 a.m. at Poplar Crescent and Jalna Boulevard.

A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police have not indicated if any charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

There were two other fatal motorcycle crashes in the region in recent days, one man died in a crash near Fergus on Friday, and another following a crash in Kitchener on Saturday.