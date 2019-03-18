

CTV London





Lambton County OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are investigating after fires at two abandoned homes early Sunday.

Police say that between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. fire crews responded to two separate, but nearby, structure fires.

The first was in the 6000 Block of Rokeby Line in Brooke-Alvinston Township where an abandoned farmhouse was found engulfed in flames.

Within 45 minutes, police and firefighters were called to the 4000 Block of Shiloh Line in Enniskillen Township where a second abandoned farmhouse was on fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and the OPP will continue to investigate in order to determine the cause of the fires.

Police are asking area residents to watch for suspicious vehicles and people frequenting abandoned buildings

Anyone with informatoin is asked to call the OPP at 519-882-1011 or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.