Twin London, Ont. brothers picked during NFL Draft

It’s already been a weekend that the Brown family will never forget, as identical twin brothers Sydney and Chase are officially headed to the NFL.

On Saturday afternoon, Chase, a running back, was drafted in the fifth round, 163rd overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Friday night, and with family and friends watching in Ilderton, Ont., Sydney Brown was picked in the third round, 66th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went to the Super Bowl last season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both brothers play for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini.

The pair played at South Secondary before heading south to a prep school in Florida.