

Celine Moreau, CTV London





One by one, 400 bags are being carefully sewn for breast cancer patients.

The tradition has been going on for 20 years now, women helping women at a time where some are feeling helpless.

Close to two dozen women from the Canadian Embroiderers' Guild London, get together once a year to sew drainage bags for breast cancer patients.

The bags hold the rubber drain receptacle and all the tubing involved after breast cancer surgery which allows the patients to move around more comfortably and freely.

All 400 bags made Thursday will make their way to the Breast Care Program at St. Joseph’s Hospital.