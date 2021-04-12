LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reporting new cases of COVID-19 at nearly a dozen of its schools.

In a release sent to media Sunday evening the identified 11 of its schools across multiple public health jurisdictions that were experiencing new cases of COVID-19.

The board says that all staff, parents and guardians of the school communities were immediately notified.

The process of identifying close contacts is already underway.

If you do not receive a letter from Thames Valley indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk.

The affected schools are:

  • Clara Brenton Public School
  • East Carling Public School
  • H.B. Beal Secondary School
  • Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School
  • Oakridge Secondary School
  • Oliver Stephens Public School (two cases)
  • Riverside Public School
  • Winchester Street Public School
  • Woodstock Collegiate Institute

The news comes as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported record case numbers on Saturday and continued to see triple digit cases on Sunday.

Students are not in school this week due to spring break.