LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reporting new cases of COVID-19 at nearly a dozen of its schools.

In a release sent to media Sunday evening the identified 11 of its schools across multiple public health jurisdictions that were experiencing new cases of COVID-19.

The board says that all staff, parents and guardians of the school communities were immediately notified.

The process of identifying close contacts is already underway.

If you do not receive a letter from Thames Valley indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk.

The affected schools are:

Clara Brenton Public School

East Carling Public School

H.B. Beal Secondary School

Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School

Oakridge Secondary School

Oliver Stephens Public School (two cases)

Riverside Public School

Winchester Street Public School

Woodstock Collegiate Institute

The news comes as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported record case numbers on Saturday and continued to see triple digit cases on Sunday.

Students are not in school this week due to spring break.