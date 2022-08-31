TVDSB can’t rule out school bus cancellations due to driver shortage

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver