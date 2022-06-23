Turner not seeking re-election, endorses Skylar Franke in Ward 11

Another two-term councillor is stepping aside in the hope his decision will result in gender parity on city council in London.

Coun. Stephen Turner announced that he will not seek re-election while speaking at a campaign event for Ward 11 candidate Skylar Franke.

“Eight years is a long time and I’ve tried to give everything I’ve had,” Turner told CTV News. “We need to have a council that reflects our community.”

Currently, there are only four women on London’s 15 member city council.

Franke says the decision to run for a seat on council came after considerable thought and reflection.

“In the last [municipal] election season we saw a lot of misinformation about female candidates so that can be intimidating,” she said. “It goes back to the old saying, ‘you have to ask a woman seven times to run.’ ”

On Thursday, Franke held a meet and greet alongside Turner in Wortley Village to discuss her ideas to tackle affordability, climate change, and housing insecurity.

She aims to win based on her experience and ideas for the ward.

“I do think everyone should be elected based on what they’ve done, their experience, and their ability to represent their community,” said Franke.

Turner has represented the ward, that includes the neighbourhoods of Old South, Southcrest, and the Coves, since 2014.

Councillors Mo Salih and Jesse Helmer previously announced they will not seek re-election to make room for more female and diverse candidates.

Also registered as a candidate in Ward 11 is Jeremy McCall.