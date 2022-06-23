Turner not seeking re-election, endorses Skylar Franke in Ward 11
Turner not seeking re-election, endorses Skylar Franke in Ward 11
Another two-term councillor is stepping aside in the hope his decision will result in gender parity on city council in London.
Coun. Stephen Turner announced that he will not seek re-election while speaking at a campaign event for Ward 11 candidate Skylar Franke.
“Eight years is a long time and I’ve tried to give everything I’ve had,” Turner told CTV News. “We need to have a council that reflects our community.”
Currently, there are only four women on London’s 15 member city council.
Franke says the decision to run for a seat on council came after considerable thought and reflection.
“In the last [municipal] election season we saw a lot of misinformation about female candidates so that can be intimidating,” she said. “It goes back to the old saying, ‘you have to ask a woman seven times to run.’ ”
On Thursday, Franke held a meet and greet alongside Turner in Wortley Village to discuss her ideas to tackle affordability, climate change, and housing insecurity.
She aims to win based on her experience and ideas for the ward.
“I do think everyone should be elected based on what they’ve done, their experience, and their ability to represent their community,” said Franke.
Turner has represented the ward, that includes the neighbourhoods of Old South, Southcrest, and the Coves, since 2014.
Councillors Mo Salih and Jesse Helmer previously announced they will not seek re-election to make room for more female and diverse candidates.
Also registered as a candidate in Ward 11 is Jeremy McCall.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, still has confidence in Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
House set to adjourn Thursday after vote on hybrid sittings, months of late nights
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday, departing for their ridings until September. Before they adjourn, MPs will be voting on whether or not to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adding new vehicles to its ambulance fleet
The Region of Waterloo said its ambulance fleet will expand over the next two years in order to meet growing call volume.
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen Thursday
A sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
LaSalle's Kylie Masse wins world swimming gold
Kylie Masse and Summer McIntosh won gold while Joshua Liendo and the women's 4x200-metre freestyle relay team claimed bronze medals on a record-breaking day for Canada at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact survey
A recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
-
Fraud warning issued in Chatham-Kent over grandparent scam
Chatham-Kent police say they continue to receive reports of suspicious phone calls from people purporting to be a family member or from the family member’s lawyer.
Barrie
-
High-end stolen vehicles found in shipping containers to be sent overseas: OPP
Police say three stolen vehicles were recovered from a shipping yard in Bolton.
-
Fire tears through Meaford home
Firefighters battled a blaze at a Meaford home in the sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police one day prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Northern Ontario
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
-
Proper fire separation spares Timmins motel from bigger blaze
An 'accidental' fire caused the evacuation of a Timmins motel early Thursday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators chosen as preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Ottawa pastor has medical exemption rejected by U.S. border agents
Pastor Mike Croteau has an autoimmune disorder that gives him an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Croteau says his exemption was rejected when he tried to cross into the United States in May.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Toronto
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
-
Toronto driver questions parking ticket appeal system after 'nonsense' fine
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city's administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police one day prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Montreal
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
-
Quebec cleaner who was fired for refusing to wear mask at work dismissed by courts
The court ruled that the worker had not in fact been dismissed, and that her refusal to wear the mask, without a medical exemption, amounted to a resignation on her part.
Atlantic
-
'Police don't release information:' Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
Software fix following naval helicopter crash not complete one year after report
One year after software flaws were confirmed as the cause of a naval helicopter crash that killed six personnel, the Defence Department says it has found a solution but is still working on a timeline to complete the project.
-
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
Winnipeg
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says
A statue of Queen Victoria that was toppled and beheaded by protesters last year outside the Manitoba legislature is beyond repair and will not be restored.
Calgary
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Police ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact them
Calgary police are urging the public to come forward with information about homicide victim Colton Crowshoe as they continue investigating his death almost eight years later.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
'It was so random': Bison crosses rush hour traffic west of Edmonton
It was not what Keira Boutilier expected to see on her way into Stony Plain to visit some friends.
Vancouver
-
Here's the plan for one of Vancouver's 'largest undeveloped sites' in the city
A new "community" of more than 1,600 homes is planned for what those behind the project call one of Vancouver's "largest undeveloped sites."
-
Osprey nest rescued from flooding lake in B.C.'s Kootenays
As water levels rose in a flooding B.C. lake recently, conservation officers and wildlife biologists worked together to rescue an osprey's nest in the Kootenay region.
-
Vancouver's controversial Broadway Plan approved by city council
After hours of chaotic Vancouver city council meetings spanning several weeks, a controversial plan to densify the Broadway corridor was passed Wednesday night.