Trudeau says Ottawa looking into ways out of Saudi arms deal
CTV London
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 9:13AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 17, 2018 9:14AM EST
In an interview on Question Period with CTV’s Evan Soloman Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referenced that his government is looking for a way out of the Saudi arms deal.
The deal, which is worth $15 million, landed with General Dynamics in London which employs thousands of workers in the Forest City.
When asked about Saudi Arabia Trudeau said the following:
“The murder of a journalist is absolutely unacceptable and that's why Canada from the very beginning had been demanding answers and solutions on that. Secondly, we inherited actually a $15-billion contract signed by Stephen Harper to export light-armored vehicles to Saudi Arabia. We are engaged with the export permits to try and see if there is a way of no longer exporting these vehicles to Saudi Arabia,” said Trudeau.
