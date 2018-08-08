Featured
Truck driver follows GPS right into Lake Huron
Truck in Maitland Marina in Goderich Ont. on Aug. 8, 2018. (Courtesy: Donald R. Jeffrey)
A delivery truck driver made a wrong turn in Goderich Wednesday morning and ended up getting a little wet.
The driver ended up following the GPS too closely after driving directly into Lake Huron.
The truck ended up windows deep in the boat launch at the Maitland Marina.
The driver managed to escape and the truck had to be winched out the water.