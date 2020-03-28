LONDON, ONT. -- There has been a spill at the Bruce Power Nuclear Generating Station, according to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

It says there is no risk to the health and safety of the public after the incident involving tritium Saturday at Unit 6.

Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen used as a fuel for nuclear fusion reactions.

An official with Bruce Power says the spill was a quantity of heavy water inside the unit. There was no impact to staff, the public or the environment.

The commission continues to monitor the situation.