Traffic stop leads to weapons-related charges in Woodstock
Woodstock police say two people are facing multiple charges after officers found a number of weapons inside their vehicle during a traffic stop.
Officers pulled the vehicle over in the area of Adelaide Street and Wellington Street at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the investigation found the occupants were in possession of a number of illegal weapons including a firearm, two tasers, brass knuckles and nun chucks.
A 27-year-old of London is facing the following charges:
- Four counts of possession of a prohibited device
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Weapons dangerous
- Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
A second suspect, a 27-year-old from Cambridge is facing:
- Four counts of possession of a prohibited device
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com
