Traffic stop leads to weapons-related charges in Woodstock

    Woodstock police say two people are facing multiple charges after officers found a number of weapons inside their vehicle during a traffic stop.

    Officers pulled the vehicle over in the area of Adelaide Street and Wellington Street at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Police say the investigation found the occupants were in possession of a number of illegal weapons including a firearm, two tasers, brass knuckles and nun chucks.

    A 27-year-old of London is facing the following charges:

    • Four counts of possession of a prohibited device
    • Carrying a concealed weapon
    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
    • Careless use of a firearm
    • Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
    • Weapons dangerous
    • Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

    A second suspect, a 27-year-old from Cambridge is facing:

    • Four counts of possession of a prohibited device
    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
    • Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
    • Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

    Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com

