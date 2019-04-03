

CTV London





Imperial Oil says all their employees are accounted for after a tower fell at the plant in Sarnia.

The company says high flaring seen from the plant is a direct result of the incident.

A Code 6 was issued after a tower scheduled for maintenance fell on the site. Sirens were sounded and local authorities were notified.

Fire crews were brought in to spray the structure as a precaution. The tower was not in use at the time of the collapse.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined and police are advising the public to stay away from the site.

Imperial Oil says they are also monitoring air quality as a precaution as well.