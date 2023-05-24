Tow truck towed in east London

In a turn of events, a tow truck was the one being towed away from the scene of traffic infractions.

London police say the driver was recently stopped after “excessive speeds” were recorded in the area of Hamilton Road and Pine Lawn Avenue.

Both the driver of the vehicle and the owner were charged.

The driver was charged with the following:

Operate Vehicle – Fail to Display Device, HTA 85(1)

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Currently Validated Permit, HTA 7(5)(A)

Fail to Carry Completed Daily Inspection Report, HTA 107(6)

Colour Coating Obscuring Interior, HTA 73(3)

Improper Tire on Commercial Motor Vehicle, HTA, 70(3)(a)

Stunt Driving: Perform A Stunt: Excessive Speed.

The owner was charged with:

Operate Vehicle – Fail to Display Device, HTA 85(1)

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Currently Validated Permit, HTA 7(5)(A)

Fail to Carry Completed Daily Inspection Report, HTA 107(6)

Colour Coating Obscuring Interior, HTA 73(3)

Improper Tire on Commercial Motor Vehicle, HTA, 70(3)(a)

The license plates were seized and returned to Service Ontario.

The vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and the driver’s licence suspended for 30.