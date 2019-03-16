Featured
Threshold on Thames River met for boat ban
Water levels are set to rise amid heavy rainfall and warmer temperatures in London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014. (Celine Moreau / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 11:13AM EDT
The London police have issued a boating ban on all local waterways.
The ban comes after the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority notified police theban threshold on the Thames River had been met.
Police and the conservation authority both warn the public to exercise caution and stay off all bodies of water.