Three years in the making: London’s community hub set to help homeless population 

On Thursday morning, it was announced that London’s Community Hub will officially open Monday.

As part of the City of London’s Winter Response Plan, the shared space will offer drop-in services to help those experiencing homelessness.

The former church has $3 million worth of renovations to house the new facility by including a new kitchen, an eating area, an elevator, and a renovated space for people to use.

Four partners were involved including London Cares Homeless Response Services, the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph (St. Joe’s Cafe), Regional HIV/AIDS Connection (RHAC), and the Thames Valley Family Health Team.

“Rather than just become tenants within the same building, let’s imagine an approach of collaboration with a vision to create a place to belong for marginalized members of our community,” said Brian Lester, executive director of Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.

“Not just offer our individual organization services but rather rethink our approach to service delivery.”

The centre located at 602 Queens Avenue will offer long-term programs and services to assist those experiencing homelessness including hot meals, laundry, and shower facilities.

At a news conference on Thursday, Lester said they want to ensure they meet the needs of those coming into the hub by also offering trauma and violence-informed care and focusing on harm reduction.

The renovated main floor was funded through a grant provided by the city.

Partners will also have offices in the building.

“We’re very grateful for the community donations and support that we’ve received,” said Anne Armstrong, executive director of London Cares.

Armstrong said community service agencies will eventually be able to book space to offer their services related to mental health and addiction support, income support, and health care.

“Primary care resources need to be available to all members of the community,” said Mike McMahon, executive director of Thames Valley Family Health Team.

“Nurse practitioner services, nursing services, and mental health services are among the first of our professional teams that will be on-site,” said McMahon.

“In a true sense, primary care can be provided on-site, procedures, treatments for minor ailments and also wound care.”

“When you think about the issues our city is facing, they are complex,” said Mayor Josh Morgan.

"Bringing multiple organizers and agencies together, to be able to co-locate and provide shared services in one space is one of the best ways we can serve the population who needs this support,”

Morgan said the city’s homeless and health summit is currently discussing how it can provide better services and "a stable system that serves the marginalized population of our city."