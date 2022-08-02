Three people facing charges after drugs, weapons and cash seized: OPP
Three individuals from Norfolk County are facing a slew of criminal charges after OPP executed two search warrants last week and seized illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
According to a press release issued by Norfolk County OPP Tuesday, the OPP Haldimand/Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at two West Street and Nelson Street addresses in Simcoe, Ont. on July 28.
Police say that during the search warrant, a quantity of illicit drugs, weapons and currency was seized by police.
Five people in total were taken into custody without incident, three of whom are now facing criminal charges for their alleged involvement.
A 43-year-old woman from Norfolk County is charged with possession of cocaine.
A 48-year-old man from Norfolk County is charged with the following offences:
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of Percocet
- Possession of hydrocodone
- Unauthorized possession of weapon
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
A 62-year-old man from Norfolk County has been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of methylphenidate (Ritalin)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
"Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive illicit drug investigations. This is yet another example that highlights how the police and the community continue to work in partnership to resolve crime,” Inspector and Norfolk County OPP Detachment Commander Jodi Kays said in the release.
The accused are scheduled to appear in a Simcoe courtroom at a later date.
Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert issued
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
