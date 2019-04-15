

Scott Miller, CTV London





Police are investigating a threat made to a local high school.

Students at South Huron District Secondary School had a letter sent home Monday that says the school has been aware of a threat against the school on Wednesday of this week.

Police are currently trying to ascertain the credibility and source of the threat.

The school board says they take all threats seriously, and hope to have more information for parents and students on Tuesday.

The school says they are working with police to take additional steps to promote student safety at the high school and nearby Exeter Elementary School on Wednesday.