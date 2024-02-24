'This war is not just a Ukrainian war': London rally draws hundreds

Hundreds attended a rally to support war-torn Ukraine in London, Ont. on Saturday.

Ukrainian flags and anti-war placards covered the Richmond Street gates of Victoria Park.

After both the Ukrainian and Canadian national anthems played, the anniversary of the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine was marked.

“Two years ago, we woke up in shock and disbelief. But, we have to move forward, so that we can get the work done towards victory!” said Olga Novosad, a key organizer.

As multiple municipal, provincial and federal politicians listened, the president of the London Ukrainian Centre called for continued military donations.

Hundreds of people attended a rally in London, Ont.'s Victoria Park to mark the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“We are hoping that the support from Canada will be there and will continue,” said Volodymyr Vorobets. “Because Ukraine needs help. Ukraine needs arms to protect itself and to further protect the rest of the world from this brutal invasion.”

“Because this war is not just a Ukrainian war. This war is for the whole world. We don’t know who will be next,” added Daria Hrychiw of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

And to that point, Novosad said a person in the crowd had lost a 33-year-old relative on the front line on Friday.

“This is the type of tragedy we hear over and over again,” she added.

