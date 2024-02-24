'This war is not just a Ukrainian war': London rally draws hundreds
Hundreds attended a rally to support war-torn Ukraine in London, Ont. on Saturday.
Ukrainian flags and anti-war placards covered the Richmond Street gates of Victoria Park.
After both the Ukrainian and Canadian national anthems played, the anniversary of the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine was marked.
“Two years ago, we woke up in shock and disbelief. But, we have to move forward, so that we can get the work done towards victory!” said Olga Novosad, a key organizer.
As multiple municipal, provincial and federal politicians listened, the president of the London Ukrainian Centre called for continued military donations.
Hundreds of people attended a rally in London, Ont.'s Victoria Park to mark the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“We are hoping that the support from Canada will be there and will continue,” said Volodymyr Vorobets. “Because Ukraine needs help. Ukraine needs arms to protect itself and to further protect the rest of the world from this brutal invasion.”
“Because this war is not just a Ukrainian war. This war is for the whole world. We don’t know who will be next,” added Daria Hrychiw of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.
And to that point, Novosad said a person in the crowd had lost a 33-year-old relative on the front line on Friday.
“This is the type of tragedy we hear over and over again,” she added.
Hundreds of people attended a rally in London, Ont.'s Victoria Park to mark the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary, beating Haley in her home state
Donald Trump won South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday, beating former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state and further consolidating his path to a third straight GOP nomination.
Caribbean officials search for two Americans on yacht allegedly hijacked by escaped prisoners
Authorities in the eastern Caribbean said they were trying to locate two people believed to be U.S. citizens who were aboard a yacht that was hijacked by three escaped prisoners from Grenada.
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
Vigil held for non-binary Oklahoma teenager who died following a school bathroom fight
More than two dozen people gathered at an Oklahoma church for a vigil for Nex Benedict, a non-binary teenager who died one day after a fight in a high school bathroom.
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters
Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.
U.S. and British strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen answer militants’ surge in Red Sea attacks on ships
The U.S. and Britain struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, answering a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
-
'We need to get done with it. Right now': Kitchener rally marks two years since the invasion of Ukraine
Carl Zehr Square was awash in a sea of blue and yellow as a large group of people came together to mark two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
Windsor
-
Gaza Will Rise exhibit uses art as 'the biggest form of peaceful resistance,' say organizers
An art exhibit called ‘Gaza Will Rise’ was hosted Saturday at the Caboto Club in Windsor, Ont. by the Women Movement 4 Palestine.
-
$1,000 worth of tools stolen during break and enter
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after an unknown suspect(s) broke into a homeowner’s garage and stole $1,000 worth of tools earlier in the week.
-
Sunny Sunday in store before mid-week rainfall soaks region
Windsorites should get out and enjoy the sunshine on Sunday while they can, as rainfall and temperatures well above seasonal are expected to move into the region mid-week.
Barrie
-
Ukrainian flags raised in Simcoe County to mark 2 years since Russian invasion
Hundreds of people gathered across Simcoe County on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Elderly woman seriously injured in crash
An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Friday in East Gwillimbury.
-
Hundreds take part in Innisfil Polar Bear Dip
Hundreds took to Innisfil Beach Park on Saturday to participate in the annual polar bear dip.
Northern Ontario
-
One injured after car crashes into home in Greater Sudbury
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds gather on Parliament Hill to mark two years since Russian invasion of Ukraine
Hundreds stood on Parliament Hill on Saturday in solidarity with Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway reopens Saturday after deep freeze
A stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Saturday after a deep freeze overnight.
-
WATCH
WATCH OPP seek to identify distraction theft suspects in Russell, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning shoppers of the risk of distraction thefts, with a video of a particular incident in Russell, Ont. showing how quickly it can happen.
Toronto
-
'An angel on Earth': Vigil held for father of 4 killed in Toronto bus stop shooting
A community in northwest Toronto held a vigil Saturday for Adu Boakye, a father of four killed in one of two apparent random shootings in the neighbourhood last weekend.
-
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
-
Peel police release suspect description in Brampton park robbery, stabbing
A robbery at a Brampton park Friday afternoon that ended in a stabbing is being investigated as an attempted murder, Peel police say as they release a description of the suspect involved.
Montreal
-
Desjardins no longer offering mortgages for houses in some flood zones
Desjardins Group announced that it will no longer offer mortgages for houses in certain flood zones, which includes homes with a five per cent of being flooded each year.
-
Wait times for an ambulance in Quebec 'unacceptable,' says health minister
Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube said an action plan is coming as ambulances continue to be unable to respond to the vast majority of urgent 911 calls.
-
Some Ukrainians in Quebec struggle with French requirement for immigration
Some Ukrainians living in Quebec after fleeing the war with Russia are unsure if they'll be able to meet the French requirement for permanent immigration to the province.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and flash freeze warnings cause cancellations, closures in N.S.
Much of Nova Scotia was under rainfall and flash freeze warnings from Environment Canada Saturday, leading to many businesses and services closing in preparation.
-
Ukrainians and supporters gather in Moncton to remember second anniversary of war with Russia
Around 100 Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at Moncton City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the second anniversary of the war with Russia.
-
One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia
A worker has died after a workplace incident on board of a Clearwater vessel in Mulgrave on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
New pickleball facility opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first-ever indoor pickleball facility is now open to the public.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
-
Winnipeg Ukrainian community marks 2 years since Russia's full-scale invasion
Hundreds of people gathered at the Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Volodymyr and Olha in Winnipeg Saturday to mark the two-year anniversary since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Calgary’s Congolese community shines light on forgotten war
Members of Calgary's Congolese community were at city hall Saturday protesting the killings in that country.
-
Kate Cameron reaches Canadian women's curling championship semifinal
A day after eliminating a heavyweight from contention, Kate Cameron continued her climb into Canadian women's elite curling by reaching the national championship's semifinal.
-
Calgary Kinsmen Club donation to food bank will help feed Calgary families
The statistics are staggering. The Calgary Food Bank’s emergency food hamper program distributes up to 700 food hampers every day to families who need food support.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set to host international hockey events including world juniors
On Saturday, the province announced plans to host 10 international hockey events over the next four years.
-
Patients trade their time for free dental work at University of Alberta
Edmontonians got the chance to get some free dental work done Saturday.
-
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Edmonton area
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the Edmonton area Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Former Surrey lawyer who wrote blank cheques for staff disbarred over misappropriation of client funds
A former Surrey lawyer has been disbarred for misappropriating client funds from his trust account, breaching undertakings and failing to adequately supervise staff.
-
1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning
One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.