This London veteran has handed out poppies for eight decades
For eight decades – yes, eight decades – a London veteran has distributed poppies to Canadians.
87-year-old Sam Newman began distributing poppies as a boy.
“I started with the Cubs and Scouts when I was eight years old," Sam shared with CTV London.
As an adult, Sam spent 35 years in the Royal Canadian Navy and Air Force. He later became a leader in Air Cadets.
For 17 years in retirement, he also worked at the Independent Grocer at Oxford and Richmond.
While there, his boss supported him as he would change into his Legion attire each November.
For Sam, the annual Royal Canadian Legion poppy campaign is an opportunity to educate.
“Well, a lot of people don't know what November the 11th stands for," he expressed.
But inside the grocery store, it is impossible to miss the message Sam shares.
“It’s a wonderful way to remember those people who gave their time to make this country such a great country" Sam shared with Grade 1 student, Manori Lauder.
Each time he places a poppy, Sam expresses the importance of remembrance.
Veteran Sam Newman has distributed poppies for eight decades, pictured here distributing poppies on October 28, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“It's trying to make people aware why we still have to remember our history and whywe still have to respect people who are serving their country.”
His message has resonated with his former store colleagues and customers.
“It's so important to remember what these guys are all about", said Dan Allen, a former co-worker. "We take so much for granted - and without that, and what these gentlemen have done, things would be very different."
Long-time customer Theresa Wallace added, "I think everyone should have a poppy, just because of what it represents: freedom for us.”
And, as more of us get that message in the days leading up to November 11, Sam knows those who served in peace and war shall not be forgotten.
“A lot of them didn’t come back. They gave everything they had to give and, it gets me right down in my heart.”
