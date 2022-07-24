'They've helped us so much'; local Ukrainian organizations hold BBQ for refugees and hosts
'They've helped us so much'; local Ukrainian organizations hold BBQ for refugees and hosts
As Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country, local organizations in London are constantly trying to find ways to make them feel at home.
On Sunday afternoon the London Ukrainian Centre, London Ukrainian Humanitarian Action (LUHA) held a BBQ at the St. George’s R.F.C hall on Dundas St.
The event was their way of saying thank you to the families who have taken refugees into their homes while offering a free meal to everyone who attended.
"There are lots of good people in London that opened up their doors," said Volodymyr Vorobets, the president of the London Ukrainian Centre.
"It hasn't been easy for them. I hope most of them will feel at home and find support and make new friends and connections in this country."
"My family and I were separated in February so we came here one by one," said Maria Polermushuck, an 18-year-old refugee from Kyiv who fled Ukraine in April.
She was living with her family when Russia launched attacks on her homeland.
Since arriving in the area she and her mother and sister have been able to stay with a local family.
"Thankfully we found some people who would help us, they have helped us with everything," she said.
"Of course it's hard because we miss our homeland and relatives who are still there."
For the last three months, Michael Drul has been assisting two young men in their twenties who fled from Ukraine.
"I wanted to do something, I couldn't just sit at home and twiddle my thumbs," said Drul, a second-generation Ukrainian.
"Coming to Canada they didn't realize how great Canadians are. Even the first week of them being here, people would come up to them and hear them speaking Ukrainian and sometimes offer them gift cards or pay for their things and that overwhelmed even me."
Drul is one of 50 hosts who, with the help of LUHA has opened up their home to refugees.
"It was really nice to allow them to come in and build a little community in here and give them somewhere to hang out and have fun," said Mark Murphy, who offered to allow the event to be held at the space at the hall.
Events like these are also becoming an opportunity for refugees to find connections with each other.
"I hope most of them will feel like home, I hope they will find support, I hope they will make new friends," said Vorobets.
The Ukrainian Centre would like to thank all of the organizations and volunteers who helped them with Saturday’s event, including the St George R.F.C for hosting, Oxford learning, Trios college, and many more.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe into Donald Trump Cabinet, awaits Ginni Thomas
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sells for US$6.1M
Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for US$6.18 million.
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
New self-care exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge shares stories of resiliency
A new exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge has opened with the aim of sharing stories of strength and survival for those who find themselves struggling.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘dangerous thunderstorms’ for Waterloo-Wellington, tornadoes a possibility
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
Windsor
-
Windsor city councilor supports a move by the Downtown Mission
Before they begin looking for a new home the Downtown Mission anxiously awaits a report from the City of Windsor.
-
The opening of the Can-Am Police-Fire Games is days away
The opening to the Can-Am Police-Fire Games begins Tuesday
-
Former Lancer tries out for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s football league
Isaiah Warner showed up to the XFL Showcases combine at Arizona State University Friday wearing his coveted Windsor Lancers football shirt which was featured on the league’s Instagram account.
Barrie
-
Pope Francis' Canadian visit impacts Simcoe County
As Pope Francis arrives in Edmonton for his highly anticipated trip aimed at reconciliation, the impact of his arrival is being felt in Simcoe County.
-
One man in custody following early morning shooting Saturday
Barrie police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Georgian Drive, early Saturday morning.
-
Walk for Chiari returns in Bradford
The annual Walk for Chiari kicked off on Saturday in Bradford.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s first all female summer hockey tournament
The first ever MK23 Memorial Tournament, an all-female summer hockey tournament, was held in Sudbury over the weekend.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
Archery open house held for the community in Timmins
The Timmins Bowhunters and Archery Club held a community event this weekend to bring out archery enthusiasts and get new people interested in the sport.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance in Ottawa
As the health care system experiences delays in nearly every area, it was an excruciating delay for a 75-year-old Ottawa woman who waited six hours for an ambulance last week.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Storm knocks out power, delays basketball game in Ottawa on Sunday
A powerful storm that rolled through Ottawa Sunday afternoon delivered heavy rain and knocked out power to hundreds of customers in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Toronto Public Health issues alert after 10 people die of a drug overdose in 5 days
Toronto Public Health is warning the public after 10 people died of a suspected opioid overdose last week.
-
Woman wanted after dog allegedly stolen in Toronto
Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a young dog was stolen earlier this month.
-
Three seriously injured following crash on Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke that left three people seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
-
Four Quebec drownings in one weekend
It was tragedy after tragedy this weekend after four people drowned in separate incidents across Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
‘It has to be accountable to health care’: NB Health Coalition pushes for more federal money with conditions
The New Brunswick Health Coalition says Canada’s premiers are correct in asking for more federal dollars in health-care transfer payments, but also agree with Ottawa’s push for strings to be attached.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
Winnipeg
-
‘I want to get them exhumed’: residents unhappy with conditions at Brookside Cemetery
People whose loved ones are buried at Brookside Cemetery are demanding the City of Winnipeg respect the dead by doing a better job of maintaining the grounds there.
-
Belgian war memorial refurbished and rededicated
St. Boniface residents can now see a newly refurbished Belgian war memorial as they travel down Provencher Boulevard.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
Calgary
-
80 per cent of Peace Bridge side panels shattered, Calgary police investigating
An iconic Calgary landmark has been damaged once again.
-
3 horse race: poll shows Smith, Jean and Toews in dead heat for UCP leadership
A new poll suggests Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with Travis Toews following close behind.
-
Tornado touched down in southern Alberta on July 18: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed a tornado did indeed touch down in southern Alberta earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
'Every step forward matters': Indigenous leaders, Albertans ready for historic Papal apology
With Pope Francis officially in Edmonton after the 8,200-kilometre journey from the Vatican, the historic trip is expected to bring a meaningful message and an apology on Canadian soil.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
Vancouver
-
'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
-
-
B.C. Realtor suspended after drinking client's milk straight out of carton
A Realtor in B.C. has been suspended after he was caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the carton in a home he was showing.