'They are breathing, living beings': Frustration mounting against animal cruelty legislation

WARNING: This article contains images some readers may find disturbing

According to Donna Power, Ontario’s animal cruelty legislation is failing the province’s most vulnerable animals.

“These animals are suffering to make people money. It’s not acceptable. That’s not who we are in this province,” said Power, co-founder of Humane Initiative.

Power said since the province took over animal protection from the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) in 2019, she’s seen a decline in protections, transparency and accountability.

She said a recent declaration to “ban” puppy mills in Ontario is unenforceable.

“The problem is they’re not licensing anyone, so they have no idea who these people are. They are completely off the radar. How do you enforce someone you can’t find?” said Power, who hails from Uxbridge, Ont.

Dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Ontario are seen in this undated image. (Source: Donna Power, Humane Initiative)The Humane Initiative said there are more than 400 puppy mills currently operating in Dufferin, Waterloo, Perth and Huron counties.

According to Power it is ground zero for puppy production in Ontario, and it is also untaxed puppy production, with up to $330,000 in untaxed revenue per year, per breeder.

“This is big money. And when you are stepping on someone’s revenue stream, they get a little upset. To those breeders, these puppies are just a commodity, a crop. They are not a crop. They are breathing, living beings,” she said.

The Solicitor General’s Office said Ontario has the toughest animal cruelty penalties in Canada, with $10,000 fines for those caught running a puppy mill.

A dog rescued from a puppy mill in Ontario is seen in this undated image. (Source: Donna Power, Humane Initiative)“Since 2020, over 79,000 inspections and/or investigations have been undertaken. This has resulted in over 10,500 orders issued, 775 charges laid, and over 7,150 animals removed from situations negatively impacting their welfare,” said Hunter Kelly, press secretary for the Office of the Solicitor General.

Power said even if those numbers are accurate, puppy mills continue to thrive unchecked in Ontario. For her efforts, she’s been punched, kicked, and threatened for her stance on puppy mills.

But, she won’t stop while animals suffer needlessly.

“They are sitting in these barns and basements. They can’t call for help. We are their voices, and we’re asking people to join us in telling the government to do their jobs, and protect these animals,” said Power.

Donna Power as seen in Harriston, Ont. on March 11, 2024, is co-founder of Humane Initiative, an Ontario group fighting to protect animals from cruelty and stop illegal puppy mills. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)