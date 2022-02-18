‘There’s pent up demand’: Travel bookings increase as COVID-19 testing changes near

Things are looking up at the London International Airport.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced that it's eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated travelers starting Feb. 28.

“The pent up demand is there and we’re seeing a lot of interest in travelers returning to the skies," said the airport's new C.E.O. Scott Mcfadzean.

He said air travel is likely to return in the coming months as the airport can handle international flights once again.

“We’re going to see a lot more opportunity to connect to other hubs. For fall/winter next year we’re going to see the return to southern destinations,” said McFadzen.

Vaccinated Canadians will still need to take a rapid test before returning to Canada, as long as it's taken 24 hours before their scheduled flight.

Restrictions for unvaccinated Canadians is also changing. Unvaccinated travelers will still be required to be tested on arrival into the country and have to quarantine for 14 days.

Children under the age of 12 that are travelling with vaccinated adults will no longer have to isolate or get tested before they can attend school or daycare.

Kelly-Lynn Balderston, a travel vacation specialist, said eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test will help lower the costs for Canadians.

“Before with the PCR test it could cost a family of four up to $600 U.S. just to get tested to return, now with the rapid antigen test, they’re much more reasonably priced," Balderston said.

As the pandemic is constantly changing she says travelers should always keep an eye out for new restrictions before they depart for their destination.

“Travel restrictions are different from country to country and they change daily so whatever we talk about today with clients might not be what happens in two weeks,” she said.

The federal government is also no longer recommending people avoid non-essential travel, though it is still asking Canadian to be cautious due to the Omicron variant.