The 'Worm Moon' over southern Ontario

The “Worm Moon” over the skies of the London area didn’t disappoint Tuesday night.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac recommended looking for the full moon as it’s rising after sunset, which took place in this region around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Worm Moon began on Monday night and will last until Wednesday morning, possibly stretching into the early evening, according to NASA.

The 'Worm Moon' as seen over the Pacific Ocean in Mexico by Londoners Patti and Rowland Carey. March 7, 2023. (Source: Submitted)

