The 'significance' of holding London’s 'First Poppy' presentation inside council chambers
A ceremony was held inside council chambers Thursday morning, honouring London’s mayor with the first poppy of this year’s campaign.
During the annual legion Poppy Campaign, volunteers of the Royal Canadian Legion ask the public to support legions and veterans through donations to the Poppy Trust Fund.
“I want to encourage everyone to wear a poppy and support the [Poppy Trust Fund] campaign. The poppy campaign raises really important funds for the Legion. And so it's incredibly important for everyone here to support,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan.
Last year in London and Dorchester, the public donated just over $210,000. According to the Royal Canadian Legion, these donations are used to support veterans and their eligible dependents for emergency relief, their homeless veterans program, the veterans service dog program, and more.
This is the first time the ‘First Poppy’ presentation was held inside council chambers, which the mayor says was for good reason.
“We held the first pinning of the poppy here in council chambers. And I think there's significance in holding these ceremonies in the seats of government,” said Morgan. “In [these] chambers, we cast votes freely and democratically in this wonderful society. And that would not have occurred without the incredible sacrifices that were made by so many through multiple conflicts in history.”
Lt.-Col. Ret. Ian Haley agreed with the mayor over the significance of the location.
“This is the seat of democracy in London. And an awful lot of people gave an awful lot to defend that and to give people the right to express their views and to vote and to disagree. All of which is part of a of a great democracy,” said the parade commander. “Unfortunately, war continues. So there's a continuous remembrance, and it's a symbol that is ingrained into most of our lives. So I think [Londoners will] support the poppy and the work that the Poppy Fund does.”
Poppies will be available to the public beginning Friday, Oct. 25 until Remembrance Day on Monday, Nov. 11, at many retailers as well as any Royal Canadian Legion Hall.
