'The risk to the community is very low': London sees first case of monkeypox

The first case of monkeypox in the region has been identified, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

According to a release, health unit staff have determined that the person diagnosed with the illness had no close contacts who require post-exposure prophylaxis or additional follow-up from public health.

“The person is doing well. While we are reporting this first local case of monkeypox, the risk to the community remains very low,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers.

During a press briefing on Monday, Summers added that the MLHU is "confident" in their ability to handle the monkeypox situation in the London region, and that the city is working with local and provincial health care partners as the situation evolves.

Summers added that in this particular case, it is believed the infection was travel-related and not community spread.

During the MLHU press briefing, City of London Mayor Ed Holder wished the patient a "speedy recovery."

Monkeypox is a viral illness, which is endemic in parts of central and western Africa. It can be spread to people through direct contact with the bodily fluids or lesions of infected people or animals, as well as from contaminated clothing or bedding and through respiratory droplets following prolonged exposure to an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and lethargy, followed by the development of a rash (pox lesions). The rash can appear on the face and extremities a few days after symptoms begin and can spread to other parts of the body.

Summers added that if a person develops any new rashes they should be immediately examined by a health care provider, and said London’s first case was determined by a health care provider who recognized the symptoms.

Incubation lasts between five and 21 days, but is not transmissible like COVID-19.

There was a monkeypox outbreak in 2003 in the midwestern U.S. after imported pet prairie dogs caught the virus from infected rodents in Africa.

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection, although antivirals developed for use against smallpox and post-exposure vaccination with the smallpox vaccine may help.

Over the weekend Toronto set up smallpox vaccine clinics in certain areas as pre-exposure prophylaxis, but Dr. Summers doesn’t see that need for the London region yet.

“If the need arose we’d be able to rapidly ge those up and running, to take advantage of our current vaccine administered operations, and mobile clinics or mass vaccination sites. I don’t know if we’ve ever been in as good a position to rapidly provide post exposure as we are right now," Summers said.

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale